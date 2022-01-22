Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €805.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €805.00 ($914.77).

KER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at €668.80 ($760.00) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €698.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €691.12.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

