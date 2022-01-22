KeyCorp Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $225.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.22.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

