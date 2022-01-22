KeyCorp Comments on Commvault Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.36 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $326,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

