KeyCorp Comments on Olympic Steel, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympic Steel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30.

ZEUS opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

