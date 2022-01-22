KeyCorp Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.86% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,226,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,710,000 after acquiring an additional 838,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,212,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $411,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.