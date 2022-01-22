KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,062,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

