KeyCorp Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.37.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pure Storage by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.