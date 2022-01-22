Keystone Financial Group Buys 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

