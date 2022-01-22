Keystone Financial Group Cuts Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.