Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,393,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

