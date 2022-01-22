Keystone Financial Group Has $483,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.