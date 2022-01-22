Keystone Financial Group Purchases 3,415 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

