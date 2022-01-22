Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

