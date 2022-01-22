Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

