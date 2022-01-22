Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $18.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

