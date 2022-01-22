Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Kingdee International Software Group stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.41. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52 week low of $272.80 and a 52 week high of $523.53.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

