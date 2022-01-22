Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.35.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.10. 4,035,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.