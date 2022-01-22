Kirk Norman Brown Sells 202,326 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72.

ZI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 766.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

