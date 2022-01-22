Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

