Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from key growth projects. It might also benefit from higher gold sales at Detour Lake. Gold also has been the most attractive safe-haven asset. Kirkland Lake Gold also has a strong balance sheet, with solid cash and cash equivalents and no debt. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex, which may exert pressure on margins in 2021. Rising cost of production is another concern, which is likely to dent margins. The pandemic might hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may negatively impact the company’s production and sales.”

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 892,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

