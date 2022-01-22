KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.