KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 440,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.