Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

