KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

