Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Kornit Digital worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

