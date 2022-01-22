Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,377 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

