Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

