La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

