Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.83

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.83 ($25.94) and traded as high as €24.32 ($27.64). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.20 ($27.50), with a volume of 42,696 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.86.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

