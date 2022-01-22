L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

