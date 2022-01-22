Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.80.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.