Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 0%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 32,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 107,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.