Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,321,000. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

