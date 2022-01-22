Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.