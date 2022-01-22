Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. Lennar has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.