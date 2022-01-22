Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

About Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

