Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $469.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

