Liberum Capital Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Sell

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($75.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($79.14) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($66.04) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,457 ($74.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,893.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,158.74. The company has a market capitalization of £88.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126 over the last ninety days.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.