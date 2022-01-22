Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce $354.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.99 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on LTH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.