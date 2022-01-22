LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

LJAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

