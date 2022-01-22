Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

LSPD stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. 1,616,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,729. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

