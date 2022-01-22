Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,756 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $32.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.67.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.