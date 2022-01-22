Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

