Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $316.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.16), with a volume of 92836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($4.16).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.25. The firm has a market cap of £189.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.11.

About Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.