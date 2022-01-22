LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of LivaNova worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LIVN opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

