LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

