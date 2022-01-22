LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

LYTS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. 39,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

