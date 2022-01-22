Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LUMO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

