Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNEGY shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

