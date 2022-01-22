LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

